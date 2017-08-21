Pair assaulted by gang after leaving Grangemouth pub

A couple were assaulted in the early hours of Saturday after leaving a Grangemouth pub.

The man and woman were in Kerse Road around 1am after coming out of the Dundas pub.

They were followed by a group of up to eight males and females who seriously assaulted the pair.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident.

They are particularly keen to trace two members of the public who came to the aid of one of the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call police e on 101, quoting PS-20170819-0308 or CF0116380817 if they have any details that may help.