Pair admit to spate of shop break-ins

A couple appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week in connection with several break-ins at commercial properties in the area.

Carol-Ann Forrester (46), of 84 Abbotsford Street, Bainsford, and Matthew Frendo (41), of 6 Bankhead Crescent, Dennyloanhead, appeared before Sheriff John Mundy.

Depute procurator fiscal Siobhan Monks advised the court that there had been some difficulty in identifying who exactly was responsible for which actions during the offences, but it had been agreed that the accused would each admit to two of four charges.

Forrester pled guilty to an attempted break-in using a crowbar with intent to steal at The Kiosk in Callendar Park, Falkirk, on July 24, 2016 and breaking in with intent to steal at the Zetland Park kiosk in Grangemouth between July 25 and 26.

Sheriff Mundy enquired as to the cost of repairs to the shutters at the Callendar Park business, but no figure was available.

Frendo admitted that on July 26 he had attempted to use a crowbar to break in to Jo’s 2 Go on Grangemouth’s Dundas Street with intent to steal from the premises, and also admitted that on the same date he forced entry to a car parked in Dundas Street and stole a radio.

Zetland Park kiosk and Jo’s 2 Go each suffered £50 worth of damage, while repairs to the car would cost around £100.

Forrester’s defence agent said: “From my client’s point of view this was not her idea but she accepts that she did co-operate with him.

“She is one of the most nervous people I have seen at court and there is no doubt that she is aware how serious a matter this is.”

The agent added that Forrester would be in a position to make amends financially as she had some money to spare each fortnight.

Frendo’s agent said: “My client is a man of 41 years of age who is plagued by health problems.”

Forrester was ordered to pay £50 compensation to each of the two business owners for damage to property, and fined an additional £250.

Frendo will have to pay £50 compensation to Jo’s 2 Go owner and £160 compensation to the owner of the car, plus a £150 fine.