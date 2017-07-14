Offensive at meeting to discuss behaviour

A meeting with Liam Bett to discuss allegations of anti-social behaviour made against him by a neighbour ended with the 26-year-old being arrested for making offensive remarks.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard last Thursday that Bett became “agitated” with social workers who had organised the sitdown because they had invited a police officer to attend.

After Bett, from 93 Kilbrennan Drive, Falkirk, started to shout and swear and make threats the meeting was abandoned and he was charged.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said Bett’s behaviour on March 2 was “completely unacceptable” and fined him £200.

The court heard there have been “no issues” with the neighbour.