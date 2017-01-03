Offenders must obey orders

Two offenders were given community-based disposals at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday which they now have to follow to the letter.

Garry Barkhouse (49) had admitted drink-driving in Corbiehall, Bo’ness, on September 21, 2015. He was over seven times the limit, giving a reading of 157 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Barkhouse had 61 hours of the unpaid work segment of his community payback order left to carry out, but claimed he was unfit to do it.

Sheriff Derek Livingston revoked the unpaid work punishment and made Barkhouse the subject of a restriction of liberty order.

Barkhouse, who will be fitted with a tag, will have to stay in his home, 11B Links Road, Bo’ness, between the hours of 8pm and 6am for the next six weeks.

Colin McCue (42), meanwhile, was placed on a supervised community payback order for three years with the condition he complete 200 hours of unpaid work within nine months. Following a trial earlier this year McCue was found guilty of exposing his genitals in a motor vehicle in Munro Gardens, Laurieston, and masturbating in the presence of a woman on March 10.

It was stated McCue, 18 Duncairn Avenue, Bonnybridge, would not be placed on the sex offenders register for the offence.