Offenders given deadlines at Falkirk Sheriff Court

A number of offenders now have deadlines to start doing their work or face custody.

Brian Maguire (28) received his unpaid work hours after he admitted producing and being concerned in the supply of class B drug cannabis at his 22 Douglas Avenue, Brightons, home between May 1, 2015, and October 27, 2015, and between May 25, 2015, and July 27, 2015.

He had 46 hours outstanding so Sheriff John Mundy continued the case until July 27 to allow him to complete them.

Iain Doyle (28) pled guilty to assaulting a woman in Overton Crescent, Redding, on December 26, 2015. Doyle, 25E Thirlestane, Bo’ness was given five weeks to complete his remaining 63 hours.

John Craig (46), 116 Ure Crescent, Bonnybridge, pled guilty to a number of thefts last year and possessing class A drug heroin and struggling with police at Asda in Newmarket Centre, Falkirk, on May 18 this year. He had 92 hours’ work outstanding and was ordered to complete a minimum of 42 by August 11.

Stewart Adams (19), 62 Hillary Road, Stenhousemuir, admitted destroying property at 54 Hillary Road, Stenhousemuir, and 64 Ladeside Crescent, Stenhousemuir, on February 18. He claimed he had not received any correspondence from the courts regarding his offences because he had given his mother’s address to court officer.

Unfortunately he was no longer living there because his mother had been evicted.

He gave the court his updated address and the case was continued to July 27.