Offender gets another last chance

Martin McLernon’s behaviour almost landed him in jail over Christmas.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McLernon (23) pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner, making homophobic remarks in Langlees Street, Langlees on November 1 and resisting police officers at 37 Langlees Street on November 2.

The court heart McLernon’s report contained an express recommendation he go to custody and Sheriff Derek Livingston said he had received a substantial number of community payback orders to no avail.

However, McLernon was placed on another community payback order with the condition he complete 250 hours of unpaid work within eight months.