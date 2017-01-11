Search

Offender gets a month to do work or he faces jail

An offender’s failure to turn up at appointments and carry out his work came back to haunt him at court last week.

Richard Turner (25), who had previously admitted behaving in a threatening manner at an address in Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth, on July 15, had 62 hours of the unpaid work segment of his community payback order still outstanding.

Sheriff Mundy said: “You’re not very good at completing these orders and I see from your record you’re sailing a bit close to the wind – now you’re in danger of being breached and the court will have no alternative but custody.”

He gave Turner, 3 Mavisbank Avenue, Shieldhill, four weeks to complete a minimum of 42 hours.