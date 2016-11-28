Offender caught hiding in a cupboard

Police carrying out a regular bail check found their man hiding in the cupboard of a house he was banned from entering.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Steven Moffat (32) admitted breaching his bail conditions by entering the address at Ard Court, Grangemouth and contacting a woman there on June 13.

The court heard the woman told police she hadn’t had any contact with Moffat, but officers later found him hiding in a cupboard in the house.

Moffat, 10 Ard Court, Grangemouth, was told to pay £200 to the sheriff clerk’s office within seven days or go to jail. If he was of good behaviour over a period of six months he would get the money back.