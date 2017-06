Jodie Thompson (25) admitted breaching her Anti Social Behaviour Order when she started making a noisy nuisance of herself at an address in Oswald Street, Falkirk.

She also pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner in her home at 31 Crammond Court, Hallglen, on May 23.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court Sheriff Derek Livingston sent her to prison for 100 days, saying a community-based disposal would be a “waste of time” as she would not attend.