No work due to ill health

Tracey Fotheringham (38) behaved in a threatening manner at an address in Tanera Court, Glen Village.

Fotheringham, 14 Dryburgh Way, Grangemouth, admitted the offence she committed on September 17 last year. She told the court she was unable to complete the community payback order she received for the offence because of ill health – including epilepsy and asthma.

Sheriff John Mundy admonished her and told her to forget about the unpaid work.