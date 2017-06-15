Night out ends with assault on his partner

A night out ended with Keiran Buchanan slapping his partner in the face.

He lashed out and grabbed her by the neck in Newhouse Road, Grangemouth, on March 31 after she said she was not going home with him.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard last Thursday he later made threats outside her home in Lumley Street and resisted arrest when police were called.

The court was told the couple had been in an “on-off” relationship.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Buchanan (21), 34 Cumbrae Drive, Tamfourhill on a supervised community order for two years with the added condition he attend a domestic abuse programme and complete 200 hours unpaid work in nine months.