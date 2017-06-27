New trial date for sex offender

A convicted sex offender is to face trial accused of breaching the terms of a court order designed to keep him away from young girls.

It is alleged Philip Hendry (34), of Grangemouth, breached the Sexual Offences Prevention Order, which was granted in 2014, by getting a job at the annual Forthside Fair in Stirling between April 27 and May 7.

The order forbids Hendry having “contact or communication of any kind, save for incidental or unavoidable contact” with females under the age of 16.

Appearing at Stirling Sheriff Court on Tuesday he denied the charge and Sheriff James MacDonald continued the case for trial on August 28.