New appeal to help trace missing man as fears grow

Concern is growing for a man reported missing after leaving hospital two weeks ago.

Max Aitken (41) left Forth Valley Royal in Larbert at around 5pm on Monday, May 15.

He was seen later that day on CCTV in West Port Street, Edinburgh, but here has been no information on his whereabouts since.

Mr Aitken, who is from the Stirling area, is described as white, around 5ft 6in tall, with a muscular build.

When last seen he was wearing a beige jacket, a pink polo shirt, navy tracksuit bottoms with a light stripes down the side, and grey sandshoes/trainers.

Sergeant Alasdair Matheson of Stirling Police Station said: “It has now been two weeks since Max was reported missing and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who recognises his description or his photograph and who might have information that can help us to trace him.

“Similarly if Max himself sees this appeal we would ask him to get in touch to let us know he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Stirling Police Station on 101.