Nearly 100 drivers caught speeding

Police have caught 94 drivers and bikers speeding on Forth Valley roads during the “nice weather”.

Officers targeted the A84, A85 and A82 roads and issued 36 fixed penalty notices and 58 warnings for road users doing more than the legal limit.

Three warnings were given for careless driving and seven defect reports were handed out for 10 vehicles.

The Safety Camera Partnership also detected one driver travelling at 91mph and two others at 87mph within the 60mph speed limit.

Sergeant Adam Weir of the Trunk Road Patrol Group said: “Despite numerous road safety messages being published through various media outlets and our own social media, I was disappointed to see a significant number of drivers and riders caught exceeding speed limits.

“I want everyone to enjoy the roads in the nice weather, but I cannot stress the importance enough that all drivers and motorcycle riders act responsibly and observe the speed limits.

“This is crucial to ensuring safe access for everyone who uses our roads.”

Sgt Weir also had a warning for motorcycle riders.

He added: “Since the start of the Motorcycle Safety Campaign on March 25 this year, seven motorcycle riders and one pillion passenger have died across Scotland as a result of collisions.”