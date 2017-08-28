Nature park path closed after ‘unknown’ substance found in pond

Outdoor rangers have closed off a nature reserve pathway and alerted environmental experts after an unknown substance was discovered in a pond.

The path, near Emma’s Way towards the eastern entrance, at Bonnyfield Nature Reserve, in Bonnybridge, has been temporarily closed to the public and Scottish Water and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) have been contacted to investigate the substance.

A Falkirk Council spokesman said: “As a precaution we would suggest the public avoid the pond area in the meantime and dogs should be kept on a lead at all times when nearby. Visitors should also remain on the paths and keep off the grass.”