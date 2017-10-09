Nail plank attacker is remanded in custody

A thug who attacked a man with a piece of wood that had nails in it was remanded in custody this week for “abusing the trust” a sheriff placed in him.

Jamie O’Donnell (23) assaulted his victim so badly with the plank that he was left with a permanent disfigurement and impairment.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pled guilty to the offence he committed in Burnside Terrace, Camelon, on April 30 last year, O’Donnell was said to be under pressure, “juggling” work and family commitments and could not engage with the unpaid work element of the community payback order he had received as punishment for his offence.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell referred to O’Donnell’s history of failing to engage with community orders.

He said: “He has abused the trust which I placed in him. He may have been of good behaviour but hasn’t done any hours.”

Addressing O’Donnell directly he added: “You pled guilty to committing a very serious offence involving a piece of wood containing nails striking another individual. You have clearly breached the requirements to carry out the work.”

O’Donnell, 79 Park Street, High Bonnybridge, was remanded in custody until November 9 to allow a restriction of liberty report to be carried out.