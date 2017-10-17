Motorists warned to lock their cars after spate of thefts

Police are investigating a car theft and a number of incidents of items being stolen from unlocked motor vehicles.

The thefts and attempted thefts occurred in Slamannan between 3am and 4.20am this morning when a vehicle was stolen from The Rumlie, items were stolen from a car in Birniehill Road and reports were received of persons trying door handles in Southfield Drive and St Laurence Crescent.

Officers are asking people to be vigilant about home security, making sure vehicles are locked and car keys are kept out of sight to deter would be thieves.

Keeping valuable items like phones and tablets stored away where they cannot be seen will also help to keep property safe.

If you have any information regarding the incidents in Slamannan, please call 101 quoting ref 0446 of 16/10.