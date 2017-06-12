Motorist to biker: ‘Move or I’ll put you out of the way’

An arrogant motorist knocked a motorcyclist flying simply because he failed to move out of the way when he “tooted” his car horn.

After knocking the biker onto the road, David Phillips (25) got out his car and told him he would pull over and give him his details, but he then sped off without looking back.

When he was later traced by police he told them: “Well, I tooted the horn to get the guy to move, but if he’s not going to make a move then I’m going to put him out of the way.”

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Phillips admitted driving without due care and attention and without a licence and insurance in Grahams Road, Falkirk on August 1 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Graham McLachlan said: “The witness was driving his motorbike at 2pm when he became aware of a vehicle behind him driven by the accused, who was sounding his horn.

“The motorcyclist looked behind him and saw the accused was waving at someone on the street. Then the motorcyclist was forced to slow down due for traffic in front and the accused’s car crashed into the rear of the motorcycle and the motorcyclist was thrown up into the air, landing on his head.

“The motorcycle was damaged. The accused told the motorcyclist he was just going to move his car to the side of the road, but he drove off and left without giving his details. The witness got the full registration number of the car and contacted police.”

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said Phillips was currently serving a two-year jail term for another matter and was due to be released in February next year.

He said: “It’s the longest period he has served in custody.”

Sheriff John Mundy said: “I will have to impose a custodial sentence, but not one that interferes with your release date.”

Phillips, 214 Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon, was sentenced to six months in prison, which will run concurrently with his existing sentence. He was also banned from driving for 12 months.