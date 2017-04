Thieves made off with two motocross motorcycles from a garage in the Falkirk area in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The theft took place at a premises in Wallacestone Brae, Wallacestone at some point between 1.30am and 7am.

Offenders also made off with motocross equipment.

Contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you have any relevant information of this crime.