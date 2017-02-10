‘Monster’ tied belt around woman’s neck

An ex-soldier who carried out a “sustained and gratuitous” attack on his girlfriend admitted to social workers that he is a “monster”.

Geoffrey Walker tied a belt so tightly around the woman’s neck she thought she was going to die, Falkirk Sheriff Court heard.

Walker (37) admitted assaulting Leeanne Inch in the couple’s home at 107 Mavisbank Avenue, Shieldhill, on November 5.

However, after hearing that he has finally taken steps to address mental health issues relating to his time in the army, Sheriff Craig Caldwell decided not to jail Walker and instead put him under supervision for 18 months and ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Samantha Brown, prosecuting, said the couple had been together for four years and were watching TV when they started arguing.

She told the court: “The accused jumped up and struck Ms Inch on the chin with his knee. He kneeled on her and struck her on the side of the face with his knee.

“He then took off his belt and wrapped it around her neck, pulling it through the buckle until it was extremely tight. Ms Inch started to feel lightheaded and was struggling to breathe.

“She told the accused she was going to die and pleaded with him to stop which eventually he did.”

Ms Inch was “disorientated” but managed to call her sister for help. Police found she had bruising to her neck, face, back and arm.

Defence agent Stephen Biggam said Walker could remember little because of drink.

The solicitor said: “He abhors his conduct and refers in background reports to himself as a monster.

“He has underlying mental health issues relating to his time in the army, but this has brought him to his senses and he knows these issues must be dealt with.”

Sheriff Cadwell told Walker: “This was a serious, sustained, gratuitous and entirely unprovoked assault which would almost invariably result in custody.

“However, it appears you have shown genuine remorse and are attempting to address the issues that have apparently been in the background for some time.”