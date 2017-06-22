Missing child provokes row

A dad became furious with his ex-partner when he discovered their two-year-old child had gone missing.

Jordan Marshall (23) lost his temper and demanded to see that his child, who had subsequently been found, was safe and sound. When he still refused to leave police had to be called and he began taking his fury out on them.

Marshall appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner and struggling with police officers on May 17 in Symington Drive, Bainsford.

Ruairidh Ferguson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused’s child went missing and had been found alone in the streets. This happened an hour before the offences committed.

“The accused went to see his former partner and refused to leave the area until he saw the child. He swore at police and said he would only leave if they arrested him and then he issued threats of violence towards them.

“He did require to be arrested and then struggled violently with officers.”

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “The call he gets from his on and off partner is to say his two-year-old child his missing. He completely overreacts to that.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “You may have been justified to have some anger at that time, but you cannot act in the manner you did.”

He placed Marshall, 50 Wholequarter Avenue, Redding, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 100 hours unpaid work within four months.