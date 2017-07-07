Missed boyfriend and hit woman

An experienced solicitor said his client pled guilty to the “least serious” assault he had ever seen in all his years in law.

Simon Hutchison was defending Denise Kelly (28) at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday after she admitted hitting a woman in Newmarket Street, Falkirk, on May 18.

Mr Hutchison said: “This is the least serious assault I have ever heard of. She was having an argument with her boyfriend which was witnessed by two undercover police officers. She swung a punch at her boyfriend and this woman got in the way.”

The victim refused to give a statement.

Sheriff John Mundy agreed with Mr Hutchison and admonished Kelly, Flat 2, 9 Paton Drive, Larbert.