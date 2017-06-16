Misery of family robbed of beloved pets

A Bainsford family have been left “devastated” by the callous theft of three vulnerable pets from their hutches in Haugh Street.

Local woman Anne Elaine Gibson says her daughter Rebecca is distraught by the sudden disappearance of her rabbit and two guinea pigs, and is appealing for help in tracing them.

She said: “The guinea pigs are pregnant and could give birth any day, and the rabbit is still a baby and has special dietary needs.”

The culprit even stole the pets’ bowls, water bottles and food.

Ms Gibson is appealing for Falkirk Herald readers to do anything they can to help.

She said: “Police have been called, but if they are returned safely no action will be taken.”

All three pets are microchipped.

Her appeal has already appeared on Falkirk Herald’s Facebook page today, and we will repeat that post this evening.