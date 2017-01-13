Men arrested and charged in connection with Post Office robberies

Police have arrested and a charged two men in connection with the recent spate of robberies and attempted robberies at Post Offices in the area.

The first three incidents took place in Larkhall on December 23, Glenboig on January 6 and Clarkston on January 7. These were followed by four which all took place on Monday, January 9 in Linlithgow, Cowdenbeath, Burntisland and Kincardine.

Police Scotland confirmed a 38-year-old man and 28-year-old man have charged in connection with the robberies.

Both men are due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court today.

Detective Inspector Colin Robson, of Dunfermline CID, said: “Thanks to the combined efforts of officers from four territorial divisions, as well as specialist resources, two men have now been charged in connection with these incidents and we’re not currently looking for anyone else.

“I want to again commend the staff involved for their assistance following these distressing incidents, as well as thank the local communities and everyone who came forward with information for their support.”