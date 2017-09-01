Match ban for football ‘fan’

A supposed football fan engaged in mindless misbehaviour during a violent encounter at Falkirk’s Grahamston Railway Station.

John McAteer was one of the thugs responsible for throwing a bottle during the incident at the Meek’s Road station which involved other fans on a train journey from a football match.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McAteer had pled guilty to becoming involved in the threatening behaviour at the station on August 6 last year.

The court heard McAteer was currently subject to seven month restriction of liberty order (ROLO) at his home in Flat 2-2, 186 Saracen Street, Glasgow. It was stated he would not comply with either unpaid work or supervision.

Andy Bryson, defence solicitor, said: “The ROLO has given him time away from his associates who were involved in these sorts of things in the past. This incident happened a year ago.”

As well as the ROLO, McAteer was also the subject of a football banning order.

Mr Bryson said: “The order will take up the bulk of this current football season and means he cannot attend any regulated football matches.”

Sheriff John Mundy said the offence was committed a long time ago, but warned McAteer the maximum jail sentence for it was 12 months if he did not comply with his orders.

Sentence was deferred on McAteer for three months for good behaviour and compliance with the ROLO.

A progress report was requested.