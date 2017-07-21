Martial arts ace sent filthy pics to 15-year-old girl

A taekwondo expert sent pictures of his privates to a young girl on Snapchat and asked her “are you old enough yet?”.

Alastair Darlington (28) even sent the girl, who was 15 at the time, a video which showed him pleasuring himself.

The shocked girl told her mother who informed police and Darlington was later detained.

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pled guilty to causing the young girl to look at sexual images and making sexual remarks towards her Snapchatting from his home in Lednock Road, Stepps to an address in the Falkirk area on November 10 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Michael Maguire said taekwondo expert Darlington had known the complainer previously, but had not spoken to her for a couple of years.

He added: “She was surprised to receive a Snapchat message from him in November last year. He asked how things were. He then send another message later asking ‘are you old enough yet?’.

“She was becoming concerned by the tone of the messages and when he told her he was 26 she told him she was 15, he replied ‘age doesn’t matter’. He then sent a message stating ‘pic for pic’.”

When the girl ignored that request Darlington send through a picture of his private parts. He sent another message and this time the girl took a screen shot of it.

Eventually, after sending her sexually suggestive messages, Darlington sent through a video which showed him performing a sex act on himself.

Mr Maguire said: “She didn’t screen shot or record that message because she was so distressed. She asked him to stop sending her such messages. He asked her to send him a picture of her face.

“She blocked him from her Snapchat account and then informed her mother of this incident and she contacted police.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston, who specifically asked for a narration from the prosecution, deferred sentence on Darlington, who is currently on the sex offenders register, until August 17 to allow a supplementary criminal justice social work report to be carried out.