Man who drove at 120mph escapes jail

Accountant who drove at speeds of up to 120mph and on the hard shoulder of the M9 has escaped a prison sentence.

Wajhaht Akhtar (22), who works for international auditors KPMG, pled guilty to dangerous driving at Stirling Sheriff Court today.

He was banned from driving for 21 months and ordered to pay a £2700 fine.

Akhtar, from Glasgow, was spotted by Police Scotland officers driving at a high speed northbound on the M9 near Stirling on Saturday, August 27 last year in a high performance BMW.

He was then seen to be driving at speed of up to 120mph, whilst undertaking numerous cars before being signalled to stop by the officers who were carrying out speed checks near the junction of the M80 and M9.

Inspector Andrew Thomson of Forth Valley’s Road Policing unit said: “Akhtar demonstrated an utter disregard for his own safety and that of other road users.

“There is no doubt that inappropriate speed is one of the most serious road safety problems on Scotland’s roads and causes death and injury to many people each year.

“Police Scotland continues to operate a robust policy in respect of drivers exceeding the speed limit or driving at an inappropriate speed.”