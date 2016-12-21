Man turns violent after partner empties account

A volatile relationship boiled over when a woman emptied her partner’s bank account and he took violent action to get it back.

John Stokes (34), 48 Little Denny Road, Denny, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having previously pled guilty to the assault he committed in Little Denny Road and Paris Avenue, Denny, on November 1.

Procurator fiscal depute Laura Knox said: “The accused became aggressive so she decided to leave the property. She was walking up the street when the accused grabbed her by the hair and forced her over a wire fence, holding her by the neck and then pulling her back up by the hair causing her to fall to the ground.

“He was demanding the return of his money.”

The court heard Stokes was no “intellectual giant” and did not know how to react to certain situations.

William McIntyre, defence solicitor, said there was a history of violence going both ways between Stokes and his partner.

He added: “They were separated at this time and she had retained his bank card and taken all his money out of his bank. He was in dire straits with absolutely no money. He was upset about that but should not have acted in this manner.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Stokes on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he complete 100 hours of unpaid work within six months and attend the Caledonian Project for domestic abuse issues. A review was fixed for eight weeks’ time.