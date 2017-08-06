Man seriously injured in Stenhousemuir

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in Stenhousemuir on Friday.

The incident occurred in Ladeside Crescent around 10.15pm.

The 38-year-old man was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment and later transferred to the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh where he is in a serious condition.

Two men have been detained in connection with this incident, police officers are still eager to speak anyone who may have been area at the time or who has any information.

Detective Inspector Michelle Findlay of Forth Valley CID said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in Ladeside Crescent around 10.15pm on Friday, August 4, and witnessed this incident.

“I would ask anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible, either via 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

Those with information can contact officers at Falkirk CID on 101, quoting incident number 4443 of August 5, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.