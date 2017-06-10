Man’s ‘low level’ threat to let his pit bull loose

A mouthy offender’s bark proved worse than his bite when he threatened to set his pit bull on people he thought were giving him a “bit of lip”.

Jhoney Islam (33) passed the bystanders on the street when an argument started and ended with him telling them his dog would bite them.

Isalm, 44 Dalderse Avenue, Falkirk, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner in Dalderse Avenue on March 13.

Graham McLachlan, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witnesses heard the accused shouting and swearing. He saw them looking at him and said ‘what are you looking at? I will get my f***ing pit bull on you and we will see how hard you are – it will bite you’.

“He was drunk at the time.”

The court heard the offence grew out of Islam’s reaction to an encounter in the street.

Defence solicitor Andy Bryson said: “He was walking along and had received a bit of lip from the other people and an argument started. He had no intention of doing anything with his dog and was, quite simply, shooting his mouth off.

“He has had trouble with alcohol. His offending is very low level nuisance behaviour.”

Sheriff John Mundy deferred sentence for four weeks to allow Islam to comply with his community payback order. He also requested a progress report to be made available at that time.

