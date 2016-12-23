Man’s lies exposed after leaving evidence behind

A man who helped others break into Falkirk Registrars Office was caught after leaving incriminating evidence behind.

James Brogan (35) initially told social workers he just passed some sacks into the building when he was called over by two men. However, it soon became apparent he was part of a break-in which saw electrical equipment stolen and not recovered.

Brogan appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having previously pled guilty to breaking into the offices at the Old Burgh Buildings, Newmarket Street, Falkirk, between November 23 and November 24 last year.

The items taken included cash, a laptop worth £150 and mobile phones worth around £50.

Procurator fiscal depute Laura Knox said the break-in was reported to police and evidence which was a match for the accused was found at the scene.

She added: “He told police he was there but never went in. He said he opened the window and held it open for the other two offenders to go in and search for stuff.

“He said while they were looking about he was leaning in.

“He said he put bags in for them to put stuff in and then kept a look out for them.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said Brogan’s initial plea of not guilty was a waste of everyone’s time.

He placed Brogan, 6 Birnam Place, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he complete 250 hours unpaid work within nine months.