Man robbed at Falkirk bus stop

The hunt is underway for a man who robbed a 60-year-old as he waited at the bus stop.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the attack, which took place around 1am on Saturday, to come forward.

The man was at the bus stop in Upper Newmarket Street, Falkirk, outside St Andrew’s West Church when the incident took place.

The suspect is described as 21-40 years and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or has information that may assist the investigation is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting PS-20170819-0374 or CF0116440817