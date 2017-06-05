Man posts menacing Facebook message to politician

A Falkirk man has admited posting menacing comments on an SNP politician’s Facebook page only months after the murder of MP Jo Cox.

Glen Scobbie (26) posted pistol emojis and the message “Shoot the b*****d” on Tommy Sheppard’s page.

It was put up on September 21 last year beneath of video of a speech by Mr Sheppard, three months after the Labour MP was murdered.

Today prosecutor fiscal depute Graham McLachlan told Falkirk Sheriff: “He added two handgun emojis.”

Scobbie’s post was noticed by an aide some time later, and drawn to the MP’s attention.

Mr McLachlan said Mr Sheppard was “concerned” about the post, and decided to report the matter to police.

Scobbie, of Westfield Street, Falkirk, was traced.

He pleaded guilty by letter to making a “menacing” post, abusive in nature, and uttering a threat of violence, contrary to the 2003 Communications Act.

He was not in court, and was not represented by a solicitor.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence for three weeks and ordained Scobbie to appear before him in person.