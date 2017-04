Colin Snedden (47) placed his former partner in a state of fear when he started hanging around her workplace.

Snedden, 58 Torwood Avenue, Grangemouth, admitted repeatedly showing up and loitering at The Range in Falkirk Central Retail Park between January 1 and February 9.

Sentence was deferred for three months to allow Snedden to complete the hours of unpaid work he still had remaining on his community payback order.