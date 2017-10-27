Man jailed after family incident

Alexander Craig’s sister locked the door and fled upstairs with their mum when she saw him approaching their house.

Minutes later they watched from a window as a started throwing garden furniture about, smashing a lamp and throwing a bench over while shouting and swearing and demanding money.

When he appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court, Craig admitted threatening behaviour and recklessly damaging property at the house in Queens Drive, Larbert, on January 13 and placed on a community payback order.

But the shamed 34-year-old appeared from custody last Thursday for breaching the order and this time jailed for three months.

Craig, from 48 South View, Stenhousemuir, was also sent to prison for an additional three months for stealing alcohol from the Spar store in the village on February 7.

His lawyer said Craig has “difficulties” with alcohol, but his period on remand had left him determined to make changes to his life and address his problems.

He told the court that Craig would even be willing to be ‘tagged’ and obey a curfew at home.

He said: “He appreciates he is in a difficult situation, but is motivated to give up alcohol because he accepts it is a difficulty for him.

“He is asking for the final opportunity of another community payback order which could also include a restriction of liberty order. He knows he has to address his problems and comply with the court because he knows what the alternative could be.”

Sheriff John Mundy was told Craig: “You were given the chance of a community payback order but mucked it up.

“I’ve listened carefully to what your lawyer has aid, but come to the conclusion a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

The sheriff backdated the jail time to September 25, the day Craig was taken into custody.

At the same court, a prisoner who trashed his cell at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on January 1 was placed on a drug treatment testing order for 18 months. Tyler Andrew (21) admitted causing £1170 worth of damage by destroying a window, door, fixtures and fittings.