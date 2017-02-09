Man jailed after attacking his wife and police officers

Headbutting and spitting at police after previously attacking his wife will see a Falkirk man spend time in jail.

Scott Linton (27) appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having previously pled guilty to a series of charges, including the assault and struggling with officers.

Procurator fiscal depute Drew Long told the court: “The accused had been drinking all day. He returned home and began banging on the door which was locked.

“His wife refused to let him in because of the state he was in and a neighbour called the police.”

After being handcuffed, Linton continued to resist arrest, attacking the police with headbutts and spitting in the face of one officer, as well as verbally abusing them.

The incident began at around 5.30pm on Sunday, January 22, when the accused and his wife Michelle began arguing and he spat in her face and kicked her leg.

Linton briefly calmed down after his 16-year-old stepdaughter came downstairs but, after she left, the argument flared up again.

Linton punched a coffee table before grabbing his wife and seizing her neck. She managed to sit up but he pushed her back again and continued his assault.

He headbutted her in the side of the head, causing immediate swelling.

At this point the 16-year-old girl came back downstairs and noticed the bruising from the headbutt. The accused then called the police himself, saying “I’ve headbutted her”.

When officers arrived they noticed the injuries to the complainer and also witnessed the accused verbally abusing his stepdaughter. While being arrested he also threatened to burn the house down.

Linton’s defence agent said: “My client is very much a man who goes from 0-100 in less than a second. He is aware this is no excuse and that his behaviour was appalling.

“He was in inflammatory situations and lost control.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston imposed a total of 630 days imprisonment.