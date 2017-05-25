Man indecently exposes himself on busy road

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man indecently exposed himself in public.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm on yesterday on the B818 near Nethermains Road.

Motorists reported seeing a man exposing himself as he walked in the area and local officers are now conducting inquiries to trace him.

He is described as white, in his thirties, 5ft 9ins with a slim build and wearing a blue or grey hooded top and jeans.

Sergeant Peter Dimberline from Grangemouth police station said: “This is a fairly busy road with young children potentially travelling in vehicles, which passed the suspect, and this type of behaviour is completely unacceptable.

“Anyone with information that can assist with our ongoing inquiries is asked to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote incident number 3049 of May 24 or make an anonymous report through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.