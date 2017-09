Murray Forbes (20) head butted a man in the face and punched him.

Forbes, 39 Godfrey Avenue, Denny, admitted the assault he committed at an address in Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon, on November 27, 2015.

The court heard he still had 16 hours left of the unpaid work element of his community payback order.

Sentence was deferred until September 8 to allow him to complete his hours.