Man faces charges after alleged incident with girlfriend and pals

A man is facing a string of charges including assault and abduction following an alleged drunken incident.

Daniel Hamilton (25), from Denny, has been charged with assault, assault to injury, assault and abduction, a breach of the peace and drink driving after an incident in Dunipace last Sunday night.

It is alleged Hamilton assaulted a friend of his girlfriend – who was on a night out with pals – and threatened to run them over in his car before forcing his girlfriend to get in the car and driving off while under the influence of alcohol.

Hamilton will appear again at Falkirk Sheriff Court on June 26.