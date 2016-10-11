Man exposed himself to girl (11)

Police are appealing for information following an indecent exposure in Carronshore.

The incident took place around 3.45pm on Friday, October 7, on a path near the bus stop in Main Street.

An 11-year-old girl was approached by a man who then indecently exposed himself to her.

The suspect is described as between 50 and 60 years old, tall with a large build and a prominent stomach.

He had greying ‘salt and pepper’ hair, was clean shaven and spoke with a Scottish accent.

He was wearing a blue and white checked shirt, light blue baggy jeans and brown ankle length boots.

Detective Sergeant Michael Lynch of the public protection unit said: “This was a distressing experience for the young girl who, although physically unharmed, was understandably very shaken.

“We’ve been conducting a number of enquiries since and are now appealing for the public’s help as part of our investigation.

“I would urge anyone who recognises this man’s description, or has any information which may help, to come forward as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.