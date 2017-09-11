Man detained after town centre knife incident

An arrest has been made following reports of man walking down a Falkirk street with a large blade.

Passers-by alerted police at around noon in Melville Street today (Monday).

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called to Melville Street in Falkirk at midday on Monday, September 11 to reports of a man in the street with a knife.

“Officers attended and a man was detained from a nearby property in connection with the incident. No one was injured and officers remain in the area carrying out further enquiries.”