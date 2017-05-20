Man detained after police swoop on Glenburn Road

Police have detained a man in connection with what’s been described as “a disturbance” in Falkirk’s Glenburn Road.

Officers were called to the scene at around 4.50pm on Friday,

Police are still on the scene today - but are not seeking anyone else in connection with the alleged incident.

The drama has provoked numerous comments from members of the public , who say they are relieved and grateful the police acted swiftly.

Police have so far been unable to release details of any charges which might be brought in connection with any alleged incident.

Commenting on yesterday’s “disturbance”, Inspector Jo Jollie said: “We appreciate that this was a very concerning incident for the local community and we are treating this with the utmost seriousness.

“I’d urge anyone who was in the area around this time that hasn’t spoken to officers and may be able to help with the investigation to contact us.

“There will continue to be a police presence in the area as we conduct our enquiries and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to officers.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident reference number 2733 of 19 May, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.