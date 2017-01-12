Man charged after PO armed raids

Police Scotland has arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with a series of armed robberies.

The Post Office in Linlithgow’s High Street was robbed at around 11.25am on Monday.

Another three raids then took place in Fife post offices – in Burntisland, Cowdenbeath and Kincardine.

Around 12.15pm on Monday police said the man was refused access to behind the counter at the premises in Cowdenbeath High Street.

Shortly after at around 12.40pm, the man, armed with a knife stole a sum of cash before the alarm was raised by staff at the shop in Burntisland.

Officers were then alerted to a third incident at Nicky’s Licensed Grocers in Elphinstone Street, Kincardine which occured around 2.15pm.

A 44-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after being assaulted during this robbery.

In total a four-figure sum was stolen from the premises during the incidents.

Detective inspector Colin Robson said: “Crimes of this nature can have a significant impact on victims, witnesses and local communities but, thankfully, they do remain rare.

“We have been working tirelessly since the robberies to carry out a thorough investigation and I’d like to extend my sincere thanks to the staff and the public for their ongoing support.

“Enquiries are continuing to trace a second individual and we are currently following a positive line of enquiry in relation to this.”

The 28-year-old is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court today (Friday).

l Anyone with information about the robberies who has not yet spoken to officers can contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.