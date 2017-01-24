Man attacked by pair in balaclavas

A man was taken to hospital after being assaulted by two men who were wearing balaclavas.

The attack took place in Silver Street in Kincardine yesterday morning at around 7am after the two men approached the 23-year-old victim.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment and was later discharged.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information which can assist them with their inquiries to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Colin Robson of Dunfermline CID said: “This assault has left a man needing hospital treatment and we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area of Silver Street, Kincardine and who saw anything suspicious.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.