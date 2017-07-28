Man arrested following early morning standoff

Police officers closed off a street in the early hours of the morning as they dealt with a standoff involving a resident.

The alarm was raised in Overton Crescent, Denny at 8.40pm last night and police officers shut off the road to the public while the situation was unfolding.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Forth Valley attended an address in Overton Crescent, Denny, in order to execute a warrant on Thursday, July 27.

“Local and specialist resources were deployed in order to ensure the safety of officers and a 44-year-old man within the property.

“The operation came to a peaceful conclusion around 1.30am today. A 44-year-old man was detained at the scene and later charged. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”