Police have arrested and charged a 50-year-old man in connection with the alleged attempted abduction of two girls in Falkirk yesterday.

He is expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday.

Officers were called to Glenburn Road at around 4.50pm following calls from members of the public about‎ a disturbance.

Enquiries into the incident are on-going and detectives would like to thank the public for their assistance.