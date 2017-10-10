Made threats to police officers trying to help

A woman called the police after her boyfriend arrived home drunk and flew into a rage because she would not let him in.

Alan Penman started shouting and swearing outside the property they shared at 89 Mavisbank Avenue, Shieldhill on July 3 and repeatedly banged on the doors and windows.

He then damaged the windscreen of her car, hurting his hand in the process.

When the police arrived they took Penman to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for treatment, but when they got there he threatened them.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday the 30-year-old was placed on a community order and told to complete 72 hours unpaid work in six months for his bad behaviour.

Penman was “heavily under the influence of alcohol” when he arrived home at around 11pm.

Defence lawyer Andy Bryson said: “There had been an argument about their up and coming wedding.

“He left the house and went for a few drinks and when he got back she refused to let him in.

“He had hurt his hand and the police were only following protocol by taking him to hospital for treatment, but he did not accept that.”

Mr Bryson said the couple had been married a few weeks later and he was about to start a new job.

He added Penman had saved up £100 to pay towards a fine, but Sheriff Derek Livingston said that money would be better given to his partner because it was her car he damaged.