Made threats after being told relationship was over

Thomas Watson was told to ‘pack his bags’ after his partner of six months decided the relationship was over.

The spurned 21-year-old went to her house to collect his belongings in the early hours of the next day – but lost his temper when he found the door locked and she refused to let him in.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard that Watson started banging on the doors and windows of the property in Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth, shouting he had no where else to stay.

Later that day Watson went back to the property. The police were there, and he asked them what he should do.

When they left, he went to the back garden area where young children were playing and started to shout and swear.

At one point he slammed a kitchen window shut and threatened: “I’ll be back.”

After the drama on May 15, police traced Watson to his dad’s address and in court he later admitted causing fear and alarm by behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly banging doors and windows, uttering threats of violence and threatening to damage property.

The court was told the woman Watson had been seeing was pregnant with his child when she dropped her bombshell news she did not want to see him anymore.

Some of the threats shouted in the back garden referred to what he was going to do to her and the baby she was carrying.

Defence lawyer Simon Hutcheson said: “This was a relationship breakdown that he did not take too well. There had been an arrangement for him to collect his belongings, but for a number of reasons that did not happen.”

Mr Hutcheson said that Watson had made efforts to get help for his anger management issues by attending the Signpost organisation on a voluntary basis.

He added: “He has taken these significant steps and also had no contact with this woman at all since what happened. With the support of his family he has turned the corner.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston was told Watson has moved from 32 Beauly Court, Grangemouth, and now living in Edinburgh.

As an alternative to custody, he placed him on an 18 month supervised community order which will include completing 85 hours unpaid work in four months.

Watson will also attend drug treatment and counselling as directed by his social worker.