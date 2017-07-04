Lost his temper after spending the day boozing

An angry Thomas Fullerton turned nasty towards his partner when he woke from a drink-fuelled sleep.

The 40-year-old shouted at the woman and threatened her before throwing a telephone across the room.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Fullerton was placed on a community order and told to complete 120 hours’ unpaid work in six months after admitting abusive behaviour in the home he shares with his partner at 14 Manuel Terrace, Whitecross, on May 25.

Sheriff John Mundy warned the sentence was a direct alternative to prison and urged him to sober up. He said: “You should recognise the difficulties alcohol causes you.”

The court was told Fullerton had borrowed money from his partner that morning and gone to Falkirk. When he got back home at around 3pm he was drunk.

After he asked her for more cash “for beer” she gave him £5, but there was an argument when she refused to hand over another £2 so he could get a bottle of wine.

She left the house and went to the park to get out of his way and he went to the shop for a bottle of Buckfast.

Later that night he fell asleep, but when he woke up at around 7pm he started another row with the woman. When he lifted the telephone and threw it she called the police and Fullerton was arrested.

On the way to the police station he told the officers: “I was p****d off.”

Defence lawyer Andy Bryson said Fullerton, who was on a supervised community order at the time of the offence which requires him to keep regular appointments with social workers, was “ashamed”.

He told the court: “He fully appreciates his behaviour that day was utterly unacceptable. He knows he can’t hide behind the fact he was drunk.

“Since this incident he realises his engagement with the order was not satisfactory, however he is now prepared to talk about his alcohol and mental health problems that are at the root of his offending.”

The court heard that since being arrested Fullerton had been staying with his mum but his partner of eight years was prepared to take him back.

Mr Bryson added: “She is keen for that to happen. When he is sober he provides for the family.”