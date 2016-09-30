Lost control of his car after visiting pub

After spending nearly two hours drinking in a pub, the barman told Douglas Green he would call a taxi to get him home safely.

But instead of taking advantage of the offer, Green told him: “I don’t need one, I’m driving.”

When the bar manager then stepped in and said he should not do that, Green replied: “Of course not, I don’t have a car.”

But Falkirk Sheriff Court heard last Thursday he did have a car and minutes after leaving the bar he drove it – with dramatic consequences.

The court was told that in the car park outside he had offered a man he met a lift and was seen driving off at speed.

Soon after that Green had to swerve to avoid a bus and lost control of the vehicle before it hit the kerb and rolled onto its roof.

After the drama on Dalgrain Road in Grangemouth on May 7, Green was taken to Falkirk Police Station and charged with driving at excessive speed and failing to provide two specimens of breath for analysis.

The 29-year-old had admitted the charges at an earlier court and had sentence deferred for background reports to be prepared.

Defence lawyer Murray Aitken said Green, from 3B Park Lane, Bo’ness, was “genuinely concerned” about his behaviour and realised what he did was “a serious matter”.

But he urged that Green, who is a family man with a well paid job and good prospects, avoid jail.

Mr Aitken claimed: “He recognises he has a difficulty with alcohol, but genuinely motivated to face that and already working on a voluntary basis with people that can help. He would accept a community-based sentence because he wants to put something back into the community.”

Sheriff Craig Caldwell told Green: “You have an appalling history regarding road traffic matters including driving while disqualified. Given your record, custody has to be at the forefront of my mind, however the fact you are working and have a family life just tips the balance away from that.”

As a direct alternative he placed Green on a supervised community order for 18 months, disqualified him for three years and ordered he complete 200 hours unpaid work in six months.